EOW raids MP tribal welfare officer, unearths Rs 6.75 crore assets

Bhopal/Jabalpur, July 23 (IANS) In a startling development, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Madhya Pradesh has uncovered a tiger hide during an anti-corruption raid at the residence of Tribal Welfare Department Deputy Commissioner Jagdish Prasad Sarwate.

The sleuth recovered 56 bottles of costly liquor amounting to Rs 1.8 lakh, 17 immovable assets valued at Rs 3 crore and 10 other properties in the name of his mother, besides suspicious investment in various finance schemes.

The hide (tiger skin), believed to be nearly thirty years old and used as a seat covering, was seized from Sarwate’s ancestral home in Aadhartal.

The EOW has already registered an FIR under various sections against the officer.

The Forest Department has registered a case under Sections 9 and 50 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, which carries a maximum sentence of seven years. The district forest officer (DFO) Rishi Shukla confirmed the authenticity of the hide, measuring approximately 5 feet 5 inches in length and 5 feet 3 inches in width.

Investigators are now probing its origin and how it came into Sarwate’s possession. Separate questioning by forest officials is expected soon. The tiger skin discovery adds a new dimension to the ongoing corruption probe against Sarwate.

On July 22, EOW teams raided multiple properties linked to him in Jabalpur, Bhopal, and Sagar. The raids revealed disproportionate assets worth over Rs 6.75 crore, while his declared legal income stands at just Rs 1.56 crore.

Among the seized items were 17 property documents, luxury vehicles, jewellery, and 56 bottles of expensive liquor. Properties registered in the names of Sarwate’s mother and brother are also under scrutiny, raising concerns about possible benami holdings.

Sarwate, who has served extensively in Jabalpur and currently holds additional charge of the Pre-Examination Training Centre, is now facing dual investigations - one under the Prevention of Corruption Act and another under wildlife protection laws.

Officials suspect that more assets may be concealed in bank lockers, which are still being searched. The case has sparked outrage among conservationists and public officials alike, with legal experts noting that possession of a tiger skin, even decades old, constitutes a serious wildlife crime.

If proven, Sarwate could face prosecution under multiple sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, including 9, 39, 50, and 51.

The EOW and Forest Department are coordinating efforts to trace financial irregularities and wildlife violations, marking one of the most high-profile cases of its kind in recent years.

