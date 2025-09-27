WWE SmackDown Sep 26 Results: Randy Orton Interrupts Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman’s Heated Clash

Friday night’s WWE SmackDown brought high drama and championship action as the Blue Brand continued to build momentum for the upcoming Crown Jewel event in Australia. Two major title contests headlined the show, with Sami Zayn defending his United States Championship in an open challenge and Tiffany Stratton battling Nia Jax and Jade Cargill for the women’s crown.

The evening opened with Paul Heyman walking to the ring and stirring up the crowd before Cody Rhodes arrived to confront him. Rhodes questioned Heyman’s constant mentions of Brock Lesnar and cast doubt on his loyalties. The tension spiked when the Bron and Bron Connection interrupted, prompting Randy Orton to storm out for a dramatic save that set an electric tone for the night.

In the first marquee match, Sami Zayn faced a surprise challenger in Je’Von Evans from NXT. Evans attacked with intensity, pushing Zayn early with fast counters and aerial moves. Zayn absorbed the pressure and fought back with precision. After a series of reversals and a daring dive by Evans, Zayn regained control and finished the bout with his signature Blue Thunder Driver to retain the United States Championship. The crowd cheered as Zayn stood tall.

Later, the WWE Women’s Championship match stole the spotlight. Nia Jax dominated in the opening stages, battering both opponents with raw power. Cargill and Stratton traded control in a fast paced sequence that kept the audience on edge. In the thrilling closing moments, Tiffany Stratton executed her Prettiest Moonsault Ever on Jax and scored the decisive pin to keep her title. Stephanie Vaquer then appeared to confront Stratton, hinting at a possible clash at Crown Jewel.

Other matches saw the Street Profits defeat The Miz and Carmelo Hayes to earn a tag title shot, while B Fab and Michin overcame Giulia and Kiana James. Backstage, Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu brawled fiercely, leaving tensions high.

SmackDown delivered gripping matches and advanced key storylines, ensuring excitement as WWE heads closer to Crown Jewel.