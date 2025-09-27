Lokah Chapter 2 Officially Announced: Tovino Thomas and Dulquer Salmaan Star in Malayalam Sequel

Wayfarer Films has officially announced Lokah Chapter 2 with a special video release on Saturday, confirming that Tovino Thomas’ mischievous goblin/chathan Michael will lead the film. The video also teases Dulquer Salmaan’s return as the shapeshifting odiyan, Charlie.

A Sneak Peek into the Announcement Video

The 2-minute 55-second video opens with Michael (Tovino) and Charlie (Dulquer) catching up over toddy at their safehouse. Michael playfully complains that Charlie never calls, even once in a century, to which Charlie replies that Michael gets boring when drunk. Michael counters by calling toddy a “basic treat” for chathans, joking that his 389 brothers are also chronic alcoholics.

As the conversation turns playful, Michael tries to provoke Charlie before pulling out the mysterious book They Live Among Us — first introduced in Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra. Pointing to its opening chapter, he teases, “That’s about her. Kalliyankattu Neeli, my girl.”

Michael then drops a serious revelation: one of his brothers has been ‘released’ — unlike him, this sibling is violent and uncontrollable. Charlie, however, refuses to involve himself in Michael’s “family problems.” Michael insists, “Bro, aren’t we all a family?” and warns him that if he doesn’t step in, the chathans will make sure he does. The video ends with a hint at a deeper, unresolved history between the two characters.

About Lokah

Directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer under Wayfarer Films, Lokah Chapter 2 continues the universe set up in Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra, which became the highest-grossing Malayalam film. The first installment featured Kalyani Priyadarshan as Neeli/Chandra, along with Naslen as Sunny and Sandy as Nachiyappa. Both Tovino’s Michael and Dulquer’s Charlie were introduced in cameos.

The first film also hinted at Michael’s fondness for Neeli, even as her affections leaned toward Sunny. With Chapter 2, audiences can expect the dynamics between Michael, Charlie, and Neeli to evolve further, alongside the introduction of Michael’s dangerous brother.

A release date for Lokah Chapter 2 has not yet been announced.