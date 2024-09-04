Why is Samantha taking needle therapy?

Tollywood actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has recently changed her track from romantic movies to action drama. In The Family Man season 2, she played the main antagonist Raji, a Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter who is on a suicide mission.

More recently, Samantha is working with co-actor Varun Dhawan in the Indian installment of Russo brothers' Priyanka Chopra-starrer, Citadel. In an interview, she had discussed her challenging role as Honey in the upcoming web-series.

Now, we have learnt that the Yashoda actress has suffered a miled a knee injury while filming an action scene. She shared this news herself on Instagram and posted a photo of her receiving treatment with needles. Alongside the image, she humorously questioned, "Can I become an action star without getting injured?"

While Samantha didn't specify which project she was working on when she hurt her knee, it’s possible it happened during the shooting of her upcoming movie “Bangaram”. Interestingly, with this movie she’s making her debut as a film producer.

The actress was last seen in Vijay Deverakonda-starrer "Kushi." Reports suggest she has also completed shooting for the web series "Citadel: Honey Bunny," an action thriller directed by Raj & DK. The show, which co-stars Varun Dhawan, is currently in post-production and is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 7.