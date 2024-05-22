Watch: Samantha Pulls Off Jaw-Dropping Feat in Gym

Tollywood actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shared a daring video of herself executing a high leg kick during a recent gym session. The clip showcases her impressive flexibility and fitness level as she nails the challenging move while dressed in blue and ash activewear.

Known for her dedication to fitness, Sam frequently shares glimpses of her workout routines on social media. She captioned the video, "My kind of chill," adding a cute emoji to highlight her lighthearted approach to intense training.

On the work front, Samantha will be seen in action-packed roles in her upcoming projects. She is set to star alongside Varun Dhawan in the highly anticipated "Citadel - Honey Bunny."

Additionally, she recently revealed the first look from her upcoming Tollywood film "Bangaram" on her birthday. Sam looked intense holding a double-barrel gun with an angry expression that generated excitement among fans.