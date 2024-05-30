Watch Movies in Multiplexes For Just Rs 99!

With reduced entries into theaters and a decline in releases, theaters are offering tickets at discounted prices to counteract the staggering drop in sales. On May 31, Cinema Lover's Day, multiplexes and single-screen theaters will offer tickets for Rs 99. This initiative includes chains like PVR, Inox, Cinepolis India, and many others.

Kamal Gianchandani, the head of the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) and CEO of PVR Inox Pictures, shared that this initiative will be conducted nationwide. Although recliners are an exception to the offer, about 90–95% of the seats will be available at the discounted rate. Some single-screen theaters in South India offer even lower rates, as cheap as Rs 70.

Kamal Gianchandani believes this offer will help boost sales this season. While the one-day promotion might not significantly alter the overall box office, it is expected to stimulate interest in watching movies and increase theater releases.

This initiative also aims to attract a wider demographic, particularly those who avoid movies due to high ticket and food prices. Kamal also aims for a higher occupancy rate, about 70–80%. A similar initiative on National Cinema Day saw over 6.5 million ticket sales and celebrated the reopening of cinemas after COVID-19.

With new releases scheduled for May 31, theaters are expected to attract a large audience. Scheduled releases like "Kalki 2898 AD" and "Chandu Champion" are anticipated to perform strongly in the second quarter of the 2025 financial year.