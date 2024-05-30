Last 20 minutes of Gangs of Godavari is Emotional Roller Coaster

Vishwak Sen, who is evolving as an actor with each film, teamed up with Anjali and Neha Sshetty for "Gangs of Godavari," an intense gangster drama directed by Krishna Chaitanya. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music. The film, produced by S. Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, and presented by Srikara Studios, will be released on May 31. Ahead of the film's release, the director interacted with the media.

Director Krishna Chaitanya shared, "I first discussed the idea of 'Gangs of Godavari' with artist Anand Ramaraju, and we began working on the story from there. Initially, the film was to star Sharwanand, but he requested a delay as his previous film was quite emotional, causing some gaps. Another one of my movies was also put on hold, which worried me. Then I narrated the story to Vishwak, who liked it, and the project restarted.

"Just like Rayalaseema and Telangana, Andhra also has its share of murders and conflicts. Portraying Godavari only as a beautiful place felt cliché to me. There's more to Godavari than just its scenery. I wanted to show a realistic story with strong emotions. The entire cast and crew supported my vision. The story is entirely fictional.

"I didn't change the story of 'Gangs of Godavari' after Vishwak joined. My only concern was the accent. Vishwak speaks Telangana dialect, but our story is set in Andhra. So, I asked him to focus on the dialect. We hired a tutor, and after 15 days of learning, Vishwak did well within a month.

"The film received a U/A certificate. It has three high points in the audio, which we included in the trailer since trailers aren't censored. I wanted people to grasp the movie's intent. We started shooting on May 8, 2023, and finished by May 8, 2024. We planned for 95 days of shooting but ended up shooting for 103 days.

"When I watched the film, I felt very happy and even had tears in my eyes. 'Gangs of Godavari' illustrates the saying, 'You are your own enemy.' This story is very close to me. Anyone can do action, but only those who feel it can portray emotions. The last 20 minutes of the film are an emotional rollercoaster. I'm very confident it will impact viewers deeply. This movie is very emotional.

"All the actors performed excellently in their roles. Although the movie features many gangs, it's not a gangster story, and I hope people don't view it as such. There are no gangsters in this film. Yuvan Shankar Raja provided amazing music, which I enjoyed a lot.

"I want to make a sequel, but nothing is confirmed yet. If this movie is a hit, I'll write the sequel in a month and make the film.

"Working with Sithara Entertainment was a pleasure. It was a fantastic experience, and words can't describe how good they are."