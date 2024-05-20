Watch: Kiara Advani Returns to India After Making Waves at Cannes

Bollywood star Kiara Advani returned to Mumbai on Saturday after making waves at the Cannes Film Festival. She attended the prestigious Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala Dinner, representing India's growing influence in global cinema.

Upon arrival at Mumbai airport, Kiara greeted the paparazzi warmly. "Good morning," she said, inquiring if they had voted in India's ongoing elections. When told she needed to cast her ballot, Advani affirmed, "I'll go now." The actress posed for photos and waved before departing.

The 'Game Changer' actress sported a chic airport look featuring a white crop top, navy blue jacket, bell-bottom jeans, stylish eyeglasses, and a handbag. Her hair was half-tied.

Kiara made two glamorous appearances at Cannes for the Women in Cinema Gala. She stunned in a flowing white gown on the first day and an off-shoulder silk pink-and-black corset dress with lace gloves on day two.



Kiara Advani stunned with her looks at Cannes



Fresh off her Cannes triumph, Advani has an exciting slate ahead. She co-stars with Ram Charan in the political thriller 'Game Changer' and appears in Ayan Mukerji's 'War 2' and Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3' opposite Ranveer Singh.