Watch: Keerthy Suresh Impresses Fans With Unique Yoga Routine

South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh impressed fans with a video of herself performing an upside-down headstand yoga pose. The clip showcases the versatile actress' dedication to fitness and flexibility.

In the inspiring video posted on Instagram, the 'Mahanati' nails the challenging Sirsasana or headstand position with ease. "The beauty of seeing the world upside down," she captioned the clip, thanking her trainer, videographer, friend, and the farmhouse location.

The 30-year-old actress is known for frequently sharing glimpses of her workout routines on social media. Maintaining a high level of fitness is crucial for actors who need to look their best on screen.

Suresh's four-legged friend Nyke also made an adorable cameo appearance in the headstand video. The video highlights Keerthy's commitment to both physical and mental well-being through yoga.

After a successful 2023 with films like 'Dasara', 'Maamannan', and 'Bholaa Shankar', Keerthy kicked off 2024 with the Jayam Ravi-starrer 'Siren.' Upcoming projects include 'Raghu Thatha', 'Revolver Rita' and her Bollywood debut 'Baby John' opposite Varun Dhawan.