Watch NTR's Devara Trailer: Epic Action Extravaganza

Devara trailer: Devara, starring man of masses NTR, is directed by the masterful Koratala Siva. This movie promises to be a global spectacle. Devara is a highly anticipated film presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram while it is bankrolled under the banner of NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts. Mikkilineni Sudhakar and Hari Krishna K are the producers. Sreekar Prasad is handling the editing works, R. Rathnavelu is acting as the cinematographer, and Sabu Cyril is the production designer. Janhvi Kapoor is cast as the leading lady, while another versatile star Saif Ali Khan, is set to entertain in a key role.

Following chartbuster songs, the makers unveiled the film's epic trailer today at a grand launch event in Mumbai. Producer Karan Johar and Anil Thadani attended the event along with the entire team. The 2-minute and 35-second trailer is packed with the mass elements that NTR fans and action lovers crave, showcasing director Koratala Siva's epic vision and his expansive world. The trailer begins with Prakash Raj’s ferocious voiceover introducing a coastal village filled with fearless people. A cruel gang, led by Bhaira (played by Saif Ali Khan), loots ships and kills coast guards and involves bloodshed. This village faces the wrath of the Lord of Fear, Devara, played by NTR. He is introduced as he steps into a powerful role, protecting his village from imminent danger.

NTR's fierce screen presence, impactful dialogue delivery, and epic elevation shots in the trailer have everyone excited. NTR will be seen in a dual role: one as the Lord of Fear and the other as a character who is deeply fearful. Saif Ali Khan’s portrayal of Bhaira looks menacing and intriguing. A short glimpse of the epic face-off between NTR and Saif Ali Khan heightens expectations to the next level. The trailer also introduces Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Ajay, Getup Srinu, and other ensemble cast members.

Janhvi Kapoor plays the role of Thangam and looks stunning as the village girl. The moments between NTR and Janhvi are magical, and their chemistry is remarkable. Anirudh Ravichander's thumping, adrenaline-pumping score, coupled with massive action moments, raises expectations to the sky. Some shots in the trailer are pure eye feast and give goosebumps. The final shot of NTR riding a shark particularly stands out.

The film, made on a grand scale with high production standards, is visible in every frame. The world depicted in the film is engaging, giving viewers a sense of depth and excitement in the story. Overall, the trailer promises an adrenaline-pumping experience in theaters, offering just a glimpse of Devara's epic world. Devara will be released globally on September 27th in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.



Till now the stories have only been heard…… But now you are invited to witness the fear... All hail the tiger….#Devara ❤️ Telugu - https://t.co/EcVCxQsscg

Hindi - https://t.co/Loo0reJiAe

Tamil - https://t.co/fHk6iOhqB5

Kannada - https://t.co/XOpzRDJE3J

Malayalam -… pic.twitter.com/iYg9mWN500 — Devara (@DevaraMovie) September 10, 2024

