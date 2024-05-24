Watch: Ashi Roy Denies Involvement in Bengaluru Rave Party

Tollywood actress, Ashi Roy, who was arrested at a rave party in Bangalore and tested positive for drug usage in a video, claimed she was unaware of the party's intent and had shown up for a birthday celebration.

The actor says she had no idea of the drug activities taking place at the party and claimed to be unaware of another Tollywood actor's presence. The "Love Me" actor requested support from her fans. The farmhouse where the rave party took place is owned by Gopala Reddy, who owns Con Card. The party was organized by a man from Hyderabad, Vasu. The organizers have been arrested.

The viral news that Bengaluru Police have busted a rave party in the Electronic City of Bengaluru, Karnataka, is spreading all across social media, as multiple prominent figures seem to be involved in the drug activities within the party.

Reports suggest that over 100 people attended the party at a farmhouse in Electronic City. The Central Crime Branch seized an array of drugs and collected blood samples to test the guests for drug usage. The attendees included DJs, models, actors, tech enthusiasts, etc.

The Rave Party investigation has resulted in the arrest of five individuals, two of whom are Hema, a Tollywood comedian and actress, and Ashi Roy.