Meet Sohanvika, 9 Year Old AP Girl, Who Bagged Gold Medal in Taekwondo

A 9-year-old Telugu girl bagged a gold medal in Taekwondo. Sohanvika Reddy from Anantapur's Sri Satya Sai district made the state proud and her parents proud by achieving a rare feat.

Sohanvika excelled in Taekwondo competitions held in Bengaluru. On Sunday, she won the gold medal in the South Zone Sub-Junior Taekwondo category in Bengaluru.

Sohanavika Reddy, daughter of Guna Ranjan Reddy from Ganjivaripalle village in Thalupula Mandal, has shown a keen interest in sports since childhood.