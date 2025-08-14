War 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where to Watch Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan Film

Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan’s highly anticipated film War 2 has finally hit the theatres, generating enormous excitement among fans nationwide. Directed by Bollywood’s Ayan Mukerji and produced by Yash Raj Films, the movie promises a thrilling cinematic experience.

Scheduled for release on August 14, 2025, War 2 is set for a major box office clash with Rajinikanth’s Coolie, making this week one of the most awaited in Indian cinema. Kiara Advani stars as the female lead, while Jr NTR makes his Bollywood debut, adding even more hype to the project.

The digital rights for War 2 have been acquired by Netflix, and the film is expected to premiere on the streaming platform roughly eight weeks after its theatrical release, likely by mid-October 2025.

With high-octane action sequences, a star-studded cast, and a pan-Indian appeal, War 2 is shaping up to be one of the biggest cinematic events of the year. Fans are flocking to theatres to witness this epic showdown on the big screen.