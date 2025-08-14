Bank Holidays in India from August 15 to 17, 2025 – Full Details

Banks all over India will be having a string of holidays during mid-August and thus will close for three days from August 15 to 17. The reason is Independence Day on August 15, Janmashtami on August 16, and the usual Sunday holiday on August 17.

Independence Day Bank Holiday

On August 15, all banks across the country will be shut to mark India's Independence Day. The national holiday celebrates the nation's independence from British colonialism and is an important day for the country.

Janmashtami Bank Holiday

The next day, i.e., August 16, banks in some states will be closed to celebrate Janmashtami, a festival which honours the birthday of Lord Krishna. The states that have been affected are those where Janmashtami is a local holiday, including Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Srinagar, and Vijayawada.

Sunday Holiday

August 17 will be a normal Sunday holiday for banks, in addition to the three-day shutdown.

Banking Services Available

Even though bank branches will be shut down, customers will still have access to a range of banking services such as:

Online Banking: Internet and mobile banking facilities will remain operational, enabling customers to view their accounts and make transactions.

ATMs: ATMs will be open, giving customers a chance to withdraw cash and conduct other transactions.

UPI and Mobile Applications: UPI and mobile banking applications can be used by customers to send payments, transfer funds, and operate their accounts.

Bank Holiday Calendar

Banks in India will remain closed for a total of 15 days in August, depending on the regional and state calendars. Some of the holidays include some of the major festivals such as Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day, Janmashtami, Krishna Jayanthi, and Ganesh Chaturthi. The customers are requested to schedule their banking work accordingly so as not to face any inconvenience.

