War 2 Movie Review: NTR and Hrithik Roshan's Film Is High on Style, Low on Substance

War 2 Plot

Years after vanishing from the system, former Indian intelligence operative Major Kabir Dhaliwal (Hrithik Roshan) resurfaces as one of the country’s most dangerous enemies. To stop him, the government unleashes Special Units Officer Vikram (NTR) —a master tactician with nerves of steel and a past that refuses to stay buried. As the mission unfolds, it becomes a high-stakes face-off between two elite agents, each armed with skill, cunning, and unfinished business.

War 2 Review

War 2 kicks off on a promising note, with the introduction sequences of both leads executed stylishly and effectively. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, initially sets the stage for an engaging spy thriller, but the momentum fades quickly as it falls into a predictable, routine spy-film template that barely leaves an impact until the interval. The only real highlight in the first half is a flashy dance number, which stands out amid an otherwise uninspired stretch.

The second half offers a chance to recover, but the film only partially succeeds. While the storyline is marginally different from previous entries in YRF’s Spy Universe, it never fully capitalizes on its potential. The pacing and narrative beats are overly familiar, making the film feel like a recycled template. A handful of moments—the slick introductions, the song, and a couple of decent twists—do work, but the core emotional highs remain underdeveloped and fail to leave a lasting impression.

NTR and Hrithik Roshan fit their roles well, delivering competent performances. However, there’s nothing here they haven’t done before. Their climax moments stand out, but for the most part, they are saddled with routine material. NTR, in particular, feels grossly underutilized in what should have been a meaty role.

On the technical front, War 2 benefits from strong production values, but the gloss is occasionally marred by subpar VFX—especially during a boat chase sequence. The background score has its moments but never rises to the occasion, settling for being serviceable rather than impactful.

Better than Tiger 3? Yes. Exceptional? Not even close.

War 2 Verdict

At over two and a half hours, War 2 is a style-heavy, substance-light actioner with few genuine highs, limited chemistry between its leads, and scattered emotional beats that arrive far too late to matter. After Tiger 3, this is yet another underwhelming addition to the YRF Spy Universe.