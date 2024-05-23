Vishwak Sen's Gangs Of Godavari's Trailer Launch Date Fixed

The much-anticipated rural action drama "Gangs of Godavari," directed by Krishna Chaitanya and starring Vishwak Sen, announces its trailer release date. The movie is set to be released on May 31st.

Vishwak Sen shared a post on his Instagram regarding the trailer launch, scheduled to happen on May 25 at 4:06 pm at Devi Theatre, RTC X Roads in Hyderabad. Excitement is heightened by the anticipation that the entire cast and crew will attend this trailer debut event. Neha Shetty and Anjali play the heroines in the movie, bringing their skill and charm to the narrative.

The recently released teaser for "Gangs of Godavari" has sparked significant discussion due to its uplifting content, eliciting positive reactions. A great supporting cast, including Sai Kumar, Nassar, Goparaju Ramana and Hyper Aadi among others, also significantly contributes to the film. The film is bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.