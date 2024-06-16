Sidharth, Kiara drop throwback pics with their 'favourite hero' fathers

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani on Sunday shared heartwarming posts for their fathers on the occasion of Father's Day, calling them their 'favourite hero'.

Sidharth took to Instagram and shared a series of photos with his father, Sunil Malhotra, a former captain in the Merchant Navy.

One photo shows the father-son duo in a candid conversation, another is a solo picture of his father in uniform, and the last is a childhood photograph of Sidharth with his dad.

The actor captioned the post with an adorable note, saying, "Happy Father's Day, Dad! You have been my favourite hero since childhood and will always be! From admiring your style, fitness, to your sense of humour, you truly are the best I know! - Your Biggest Fan #MyDadMyCaptain #HappyFathersDay".

Kiara shared a monochrome picture with her father, Jagdeep Advani, who is a businessman, on Instagram stories.

The photo shows Kiara wearing a saree and dancing with her father.

She captioned it: "My whole world, my hero... Happy Father’s Day, Dad."

In another story, the 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' actress shared Sidharth's post and added, "Happy Father's Day to the best FIL."

Sidharth and Kiara got married in February 2023, in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in 'Yodha' and 'Indian Police Force'. Kiara last starred in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' and has 'Game Changer' and 'War 2' in the pipeline.

