Ishwak Singh shares his ‘Bruce Lee routine’ of exercises, maintaining electrolyte balance

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Actor Ishwak Singh, who is known for his work in ‘Paatal Lok’, ‘Rocket Boys’, ‘Made In Heaven’ and others, has shared his diet plan and workout regimen.

The actor said that he likes to have a balanced diet, which consists of high protein, high-fibre carbs and healthy fats.

“I add a lot of veggies and superfoods to my diet,” the actor told IANS.

The actor said that during the summers, given the humidity and heat in Mumbai, he likes to increase fluid intake in order to maintain the electrolyte balance. This he does by consuming mainly coconut water and fresh lime water.

“I increase my liquid intake, especially electrolytes. So, I add coconut water, fresh lime water and other sources to keep myself hydrated. Green salad is a must which I eat year-round anyway,” he said.

When asked about one thing that he could eat for all 7 days in a week, he said, “Good ol’ chicken”.

Talking about his workout routine, Ishwak told IANS: “I do a bunch of things but weight training remains at the centre of it all. At the moment, I’m not bulking up so I’m doing a combination of circuit training and split system training focussing on strength and endurance with some cardio. I call it the Bruce Lee routine, it keeps me lean and super fit.”

The actor likes to indulge in a cheat meal once in a blue moon, but then also he makes it a point to not succumb to the temptation.

“I crave different foods and sweets. Sometimes it’s an ice cream, a big fat chocolate brownie or a truffle cake. But then I don’t succumb to it, even my cheat meals are healthy. For taste, I add white butter to my food once in a while and I’m satisfied. I love home food,” the actor said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.