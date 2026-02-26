ViRosh Wedding: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Tie the Knot in Udaipur

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have officially tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony held in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on 26 February 2026. The intimate celebration took place at a well-appointed venue on the city’s outskirts, attended only by close family and select friends, as per reports.

The couple exchanged vows in a traditional Hindu ceremony at an auspicious morning time, where they performed the sacred saat phere (seven steps) to mark the beginning of their married life together. The event was beautifully arranged with vibrant floral decor and personal touches reflecting the couple’s tastes, including marigold-lined spaces and custom flower displays.

Leading up to the wedding, celebrations stretched across several days. Pre-wedding festivities included a colourful Haldi ceremony featuring bright sunshine-themed décor and a lively Sangeet event where performances were shared by close ones.

The couple’s journey toward marriage had been widely anticipated, with a private engagement reportedly held in October 2025 at Vijay’s home in Hyderabad. Both stars confirmed their plans in a heartfelt social media announcement that honoured their fans, who affectionately call the duo “Virosh” — a fusion of their names.

Following the intimate Udaipur wedding, a reception is expected to be hosted for industry friends and colleagues in Hyderabad on March 4, 2026 — bringing together peers from Telugu, Hindi, and other film industries.