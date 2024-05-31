Vijay Deverakonda's Film Gets New Addition!

Vijay Deverakonda is currently shooting his new spy action drama, 'VD12,' directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. There has been some buzz about the cast of the film. The latest update from the set is that popular actor Satyadev Kancharana has joined the 'VD12' cast and will play a crucial role in this cop drama. The movie has been filming in Vizag for the past three weeks.

Satyadev has gained fame, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, with a series of successful films, making him a sought-after actor in Telugu cinema. His previous film, 'Krishnamma,' is currently available for streaming on the OTT platform.

Rumours are also swirling that Bhagyashree Borse will be the female lead in 'VD12.' If confirmed, this role could be a significant addition to her career. Bhagyashree is also set to make her Telugu debut in the upcoming Ravi Teja starrer, 'Mr. Bachchan,' where she will play the female lead.

'VD12' promises to be an intriguing spy action drama, with its compelling cast and gripping storyline. It's been said that Vijay will be sporting a new look for the film, as he was recently seen in a heavy beard look similar to the one he had when he played the iconic Arjun Reddy character.

Apart from 'VD12,' Vijay Deverakonda has a packed schedule ahead with two more films in the pipeline, directed by Ravi Kiran Kola and Rahul Sankrityan, respectively.