Vijay Deverakonda Remuneration and Kingdom Budget Deetails Here

Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Kingdom is making a strong impact. The high-voltage action drama Kingdom, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, has been creating quite a buzz. The film opened to decent to positive reviews and has been widely appreciated for its exceptional technical values. The visuals and production quality, in particular, received unanimous praise.

There is also speculation surrounding the film’s high budget. According to reports, Kingdom's landing cost is estimated at a whopping ₹130 crore. Vijay Deverakonda is said to have charged around ₹30 crore as remuneration. The film’s non-theatrical rights—including digital and audio rights—have fetched a substantial amount. Its dubbing rights in other languages have also garnered a decent sum.

Kingdom has generated strong buzz among trade circles. It reportedly earned a worldwide share of ₹15.50 crore on its opening day. Despite securing impressive deals for OTT and music rights, the film needs to perform well at the box office to recover its hefty budget.