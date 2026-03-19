Ustaad Bhagat Singh First Review: Disappointing Show

Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar's Ustaad Bhagat Singh hit theatres on Thursday (March 19) on the occasion of Ugadi, amid moderate expectations.

Billed to be a commercial action entertainer, the films premiere shows were held in North America on March 18, a day ahead of its India release. Following the early screenings, initial audience reactions began surfacing on social media platforms, particularly X (formerly Twitter).

While these are only premiere responses and not comprehensive reviews, they offer a preliminary sense of the film’s reception. As per early talk, Ustaad Bhagat Singh has opened to a mixed response from viewers.

Many have described the film as a routine commercial entertainer that lacks novelty. The narrative is being termed predictable and dated, with several sequences reminiscent of familiar mass templates seen in earlier films.

Though a few elevation moments featuring Pawan Kalyan have struck a chord with fans, viewers say the overall narrative lacks cohesion. Some reactions suggest that the film feels like a series of commercial set-pieces stitched together, rather than a smoothly flowing story.

Director Harish Shankar has come in for criticism, with early viewers pointing to weak writing in both the comedy and emotional segments. The humour reportedly falls flat in places, and the film is said to miss a strong emotional connect.

On the technical front, music director Thaman’s background score has been noted to provide intermittent energy, but many feel the film does not fully utilise his strengths to elevate key moments.

As for Pawan Kalyan, while he delivers in select scenes, a section of the audience feels that his trademark intensity and screen presence are not consistently on display.

Overall, the premiere talk indicates that Ustaad Bhagat Singh struggles to go beyond a few mass-appeal moments, with criticism largely centred around its outdated storytelling and lack of impact.

A detailed review is awaited.