Hyderabad Weather Today, March 19, 2026: Light Rain, Thunderstorms Likely

Hyderabad is expected to witness cloudy skies with light rain and thunderstorms on March 19, 2026, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The city is currently experiencing a spell of unseasonal weather activity, bringing relief from the recent rise in temperatures.

Rain and Thunderstorm Forecast

Light to moderate rain likely in several parts of the city

Possibility of thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds

Wind speeds may reach 30–40 kmph in isolated areas

Weather conditions to remain unsettled through the day

Recent reports indicate that Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana have already experienced scattered rainfall and strong winds, with more showers expected over the next couple of days.

Temperature and Conditions

Day temperatures likely to stay around 30–35°C

Slight drop in maximum temperatures due to cloud cover

Increased humidity levels after recent rainfall

Earlier forecasts also showed that Hyderabad was entering a warmer phase, but recent rain activity has helped cool temperatures slightly, offering temporary relief.

Why Is Hyderabad Seeing Rain Now?

The sudden change in weather is due to:

Moisture incursion over Telangana

Instability in the atmosphere

Seasonal transition from winter to summer

These factors are triggering evening showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds across the region.

Advisory for Residents

Avoid open areas during lightning and thunderstorms

Be cautious while driving during sudden rain spells

Stay updated with IMD weather alerts

Secure loose objects outdoors due to gusty winds

Overall, Hyderabad will experience a mix of clouds, light rain, and thunderstorms today, providing short-term relief from heat but also bringing brief disruptions in daily activities.