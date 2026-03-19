Stock Market Holiday 2026: Is NSE, BSE Open or Closed on Ugadi, Gudi Padwa and Eid-ul-Fitr

Investors wondering about stock market operations during major festivals like Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Eid-ul-Fitr in 2026 can breathe easy, as trading will continue without interruption. According to the latest updates, both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain open on these festival days.

Despite these being widely celebrated regional and religious occasions across India, they are not listed as official trading holidays in the 2026 stock market calendar. This means that normal trading activities, including equity and derivatives segments, will function as usual during this period.

For instance, on March 19, 2026, which marks Gudi Padwa and Ugadi in several states, the stock markets will operate during regular hours. While banks in some regions may remain closed due to local holidays, stock market transactions will not be affected.

However, investors should note that although trading continues, certain banking-related services like fund transfers or settlements might experience minor delays due to bank holidays in specific states.

Looking at the broader 2026 holiday calendar, stock markets will observe closures on select occasions such as Holi, Ram Navami, Mahavir Jayanti, and Good Friday. Meanwhile, Eid-ul-Fitr in 2026 falls on a weekend (Saturday, March 21), which means markets will already be closed as part of the regular weekend break.

In conclusion, traders and investors can continue their market activities on Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Eid without disruption. Still, it is advisable to check the official holiday calendar and plan transactions accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.