Upasana's Latest Post About Ram Charan Is Melting Hearts

Upasana Konidela, the successful entrepreneur and wife of actor Ram Charan Teja, recently travelled to Muscat, Oman for work commitments. What made the trip special was having her husband and daughter by her side throughout.

Konidela took to Instagram to express pride in Ram Charan taking on dual roles during the trip. He provided support to his wife as she handled business obligations. At the same time, he stayed hands-on as a dad and took care of their young daughter Klin Kaara.

Upasana's Instagram photos depict her walking confidently in formal business attire while Ram Charan explores the surroundings. Other shots capture quality family time with their child. Her post thanked "all the spouses" for making the work meeting memorable.

The post drew admiration from fans and followers. Many praised Ram Charan and Upasana as a "power couple" able to balance career ambitions with a strong family unit successfully. Some fans called them the "King and Queen" while others praised them for prioritizing work and home life.

On the work front, Ram Charan will next be seen in the movie 'Game Changer' directed by S. Shankar and a new film co-starring Janhvi Kapoor under Buchi Babu Sana's direction. It's his first project after the blockbuster 'RRR'.