Upasana And Ram Charan's Baby Shower's Are All Things Love

Setting couple goals since Day 1,' is an apt statement for the power couple, Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Global Star Ram Charan. Earlier this week, their Vanity Fair video broke all records to become the most viewed video online ever uploaded by Vanity Fair. From their elegant, understated style to the way Ram dotes over his pregnant wife, to their image of folded hands before the big Oscar moment, #UpsRC are truly loved by all.

Their baby shower images from Dubai went viral, following which there have been 2 more intimate celebrations held in their home city, Hyderabad. Upasana glowed in a pink shimmery ensemble in one and a blue free-flowing dress while Ram looked dapper in an all-black attire for one and a white shirt with smart chinos for the other.

The parties were attended by their close friends and family including Pinky Reddy, Sania Mirza, Kanika Kapoor, Allu Arjun, and their family members namely Ram's parents, Chiranjeevi and Surekha Konidela, sisters Sushmita and Sreeja, Upasana's mother, Ms Shobana Kamineni, Sangita Reddy and more.

The baby shower images have taken the internet by storm and everyone can be seen showering the mother-to-be with love and blessings! Ram and Upasana have been the cynosure of all eyes for quite some time and now we cannot wait to see their bundle of joy !

Also Read: Ram Charan and wife's special Oscar video hits record views