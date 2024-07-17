Trisha to share screen with this Bollywood star

Trisha Krishnan, who is also known as South Queen of India, is relentless in her pursuit of excellence. The actress's acting career is replete with path breaking storylines, resounding narratives and diverse genres. She has played a myriad of roles and redefined her own journey.

The multilingual actress, who recently made her mark with Mani Ratnam’s directorial Ponniyin Selvan: I and sequel. She reunited with Thalapathy Vijay for his upcoming 'GOAT' and reports suggest she has done an item song in the film.

Besides, Trisha is playing a lead role in a Tamil movie Vidaa Muyarchi, featuring Ajith Kumar, essaying a pivotal role in Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life and reunited with Chiranjeevi after 18 years for his upcoming Telugu movie Vishwambhara.

Latest update tells us Trisha is making her Bollywood comeback after a long hiatus. This time she will be sharing the screen with Salman Khan in the much-anticipated movie ‘The Bull’. She made her Bollywood debut with ‘Khatta Meetha’ (2010) and was paired against Akshay Kumar. The film opened to a lukewarm reception in India. The upcoming film produced under the Dharma Productions banner is being directed by Vishnuvardhan, who had earlier directed ‘Shershaah’. The makers are planning to shoot some shots in Spain.

‘The Bull’ movie is reportedly a biopic of India’s paratroopers who executed a military operation codenamed 1988 Operation Cactus to thwart a political coup in Maldives and saved the Maumoon Abdul Gayoom government from the local group led by Abdullah Luthufi who had attempted to overthrow the government in the island nation.

