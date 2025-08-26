Tribanadhari Barbarik: Actor Vasishta N Simha's Exclusive and Candid Interview

The movie “Tribanadhari Barbarik” is produced by Vijaypal Reddy Adidhala under the Vanara Celluloid banner, presented by star director Maruthi on Maruthi Team Product, and directed by Mohan Srivatsa. The film features Sathyaraj, Vasishta N. Simha, Udaya Bhanu, Satyam Rajesh, Kranthi Kiran, Sanchi Roy, and Meghana in key roles. It is releasing on August 29. Already, the songs, teaser, and trailer have created good expectations. Ahead of the release, actor Vasishta N. Simha shared his thoughts on the film.

How did “Tribanadhari Barbarik” come to you?



Through a casting director, director Mohan narrated the story to me during another shoot. When I first heard the title “Tribanadhari Barbarik”, it sounded very new and fresh. The character of Barbarik isn’t much known to many people, so I was intrigued. The narration itself was strong, but the visuals turned out even better.

What is new in the script?

The story feels very close to our everyday lives. Each character is important and relatable. I have done negative roles earlier, but here my role is completely different. It reflects society in a new way. The screenplay especially feels fresh.

Tell us about your role

I play a middle-class young man with big dreams. How he tries to achieve them is shown in an interesting way. My track in Barbarik story is very unique. Every character connects to Barbarik’s theme. In the film, Barbarik won't be seen as a person, but his power will be witnessed.

About the other characters?

The film explores responsibility and human values through its characters. Every role has good depth.

Sathyaraj garu plays a character named Shyam Katu. He has acted in over 170 films, and here he reminds you of a loving grandfather everyone would wish to have. Udaya Bhanu garu is back after many years in a strong role. Satyam Rajesh, Sanchi Roy, Kranthi Kiran, and Meghana all have very engaging roles.

What message does the film give?

Today, many mythological characters are making their way to the screen. We are bringing Barbarik in a new way. But this isn’t a fully mythological movie. It blends his theme into a modern story and presents it to today’s generation. The emotions will connect with everyone, north or south, young or old. That’s why it appeals to all sections of audience.

About producer Vijaypal Reddy?

He is passionate about making good, content-driven films on his banner Vanara Celluloid. Barbarik is just the beginning, and he wants to do many more such meaningful projects.

About working with director Mohan Srivatsa?

He worked very hard on the script for a long time and shot the film without compromising on quality. He has a bright future.

What was most challenging during the shoot?

Every day! We had many night shoots and rain sequences. The director and cameraman worked extra hard. They focused on even the smallest detailing, which sometimes meant many retakes.

Why should people watch “Tribanadhari Barbarik”?

Our society faces many incidents and challenges, but we don’t always find answers to them. This film gives some answers and conveys a meaningful message. I’m confident that the movie will engage everyone and that the audience won’t be disappointed.