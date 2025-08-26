Vaishno Devi Yatra Suspended as Jammu Kashmir Rains Trigger Landslides

The Vaishno Devi pilgrimage has been brought to a sudden halt after heavy rains lashed Jammu and Kashmir, triggering landslides and flooding concerns along the sacred route. Thousands of devotees who had gathered to undertake the yatra were asked to suspend their journey as a precautionary measure.

According to officials, a landslide struck near Ardhkuwari on the Reasi route, leaving several injured and forcing the temporary closure of the pilgrimage. Rescue teams and security forces were quickly deployed to the site, ensuring that stranded pilgrims were guided to safety. With continuous rainfall and the risk of further landslides, authorities deemed it unsafe to continue the yatra at this time.

The India Meteorological Department has issued red alerts for several districts across Jammu and Kashmir, warning of more intense rainfall, rising water levels and flash flood risks. Helicopter services and battery car facilities along the Vaishno Devi route have also been suspended until conditions improve.

The shrine, which draws lakhs of devotees from across the country every year, is situated in the Trikuta hills of Reasi district. The journey to the holy cave involves trekking through steep and often vulnerable terrain, making it particularly risky during heavy rains. In the past too, authorities have suspended the yatra in the interest of public safety during extreme weather.

Pilgrims already in Katra have been advised to stay put until further notice. Local administration has assured that updates will be provided regularly and that the yatra will resume once the weather stabilises and routes are declared safe.

The suspension serves as a reminder of both the devotion and the challenges tied to the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage. For devotees, the journey may be delayed, but faith in the Goddess continues to remain unwavering even in the face of nature’s fury.