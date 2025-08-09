Tollywood Strike Enters Day 6: Shootings Halted Amid Wage Dispute

The Telugu film industry’s ongoing strike by cine workers has reached its sixth consecutive day, bringing all Tollywood shootings to a standstill. The strike, called by the Telugu Film Industry Employees Federation, stems from demands for a 30% wage hike and daily payment of the revised wages.

In a firm response, the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce has directed producers not to engage in any discussions with federation unions. Earlier today, union leaders convened at the federation office to review the strike’s continuation and wage issues. At 2 p.m., a crucial meeting between producers and federation representatives is scheduled at the Film Chamber.

Four proposals from the producers are set to be discussed during this meeting. If accepted, these could pave the way for a resolution on the wage hike demand. However, the workers have made it clear they will only return to sets if producers give a written assurance on both key demands.

If today’s negotiations fail, the federation is reportedly planning a protest march tomorrow (August 10) from its office to the Film Chamber. Meanwhile, federation leaders are seeking to meet Telangana Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and veteran actor Chiranjeevi to present their case. The members have stated they will stand by whatever decision Chiranjeevi makes.