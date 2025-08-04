Tollywood Strike: Deadlock Continues as Producers and Workers Clash

The ongoing deadlock between the Telugu Film Workers’ Union and film producers over wage hikes continues, with no resolution in sight. Talks regarding the long-pending demand for a salary increase remain inconclusive.

Producers and representatives of the Film Chamber of Commerce are set to meet again tomorrow (Tuesday) at the Film Chamber office to try and reach a final decision. They are also expected to meet with Labor Commissioner Gangadhar soon after to formally present their decision.

The Telugu Film Federation Workers’ Union has already announced a strike, bringing film production across the Telugu industry to a halt. Several big-budget projects, including Mahesh Babu’s much-anticipated film SSMB29, have paused shooting due to the labor strike.

Why are the workers on strike?

Citing the rising cost of living and stagnant wages, the Telugu Film Workers’ Union has been holding discussions with producers for a salary revision. However, producers have reportedly continued to postpone a final decision, saying they will "consider it" each time discussions are held.

In response, the workers’ union has taken a firm stand. In a meeting held on Sunday, they declared that they will not return to work until the wage hike is implemented.

With several movie and web series shoots stalled, the pressure is mounting on all parties involved to reach a quick resolution and avoid long-term disruptions to the Telugu film industry.