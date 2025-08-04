Shibu Soren Passes Away: YS Jagan Pays Rich Tributes to Tribal Icon

YSRCP President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the passing of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founder and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren.

In a post on X, Jagan wrote, “The demise of veteran leader Sibu Soren ji is a great loss to the nation. His lifelong efforts for tribal welfare and justice will be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and followers. May his soul rest in peace.”

Shibu Soren passed away on Monday at the age of 81. He had been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital last month due to kidney-related complications and had been on ventilator support for the past month after suffering a heart stroke.

Confirming the news, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said in a post on X: “The former Union Minister was declared dead at 8:56 am today. He was suffering from a kidney-related issue and had suffered a stroke a month and a half ago. He had been on life support for the last month.”

Mourning his father's death, current Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren posted: “Respected Guru Dishom has left us all. I’ve lost everything today.”

A towering figure in Indian tribal politics, Shibu Soren was instrumental in the movement for a separate Jharkhand state. As the founding member and longtime president of the JMM, he was widely known as "Guruji" and was especially revered in the Santhal region. His political journey was marked by major achievements and notable controversies, but he remained a steadfast advocate for tribal rights throughout his life.

Leaders across the political spectrum, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, visited Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Monday to pay their respects. President Droupadi Murmu also met the grieving family and offered her condolences.