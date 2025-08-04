Bihar govt implements domicile policy for teacher recruitment

Patna, Aug 4 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday announced the implementation of the domicile policy in the state, which will be applicable from the upcoming Teachers Recruitment Examination (TRE)-4, scheduled for 2025.

Sharing the update on social media, Nitish Kumar emphasised his government’s continued efforts to strengthen Bihar’s education system since taking office in November 2005.

“A large number of teachers have been appointed over the years. Now, instructions have been issued to the Education Department to amend recruitment rules and prioritise Bihar residents (domicile holders) in teacher appointments. This will be implemented from TRE-4 onwards,” Nitish Kumar stated.

The Chief Minister further announced that TRE-5 will be conducted in 2026, and the State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) will be held prior to TRE-5, ensuring smoother coordination and better-qualified applicants.

The announcement has received strong backing from ruling party leaders.

JD-U MLC Neeraj Kumar hailed the move as a “historic decision” in the interest of Bihar’s youth.

“This is a much-needed and people-centric step by Nitish Kumar. The RJD, which gave Rajya Sabha tickets to outsiders, including a person from Haryana and another from Singapore for the Lok Sabha, should reflect on their choices. Bihar's youth deserve the first right to jobs in the state,” Neeraj Kumar remarked.

The Chief Minister's latest decision comes alongside other welfare measures. Notably, the honorariums of Mamata and Asha workers were recently increased.

ASHA workers will now receive an incentive of Rs 3,000, up from the earlier Rs 1,000.

Mamta workers will now be paid Rs 600 per delivery, compared to the previous Rs 300.

He had also announced a Journalist pension scheme by increasing from Rs 6,000 to Rs 15,000 under the Bihar Patrakar Samman Pension Yojana.

Social Security Pension was also hiked from Rs 400 to Rs 1,100 for the disabled, elderly and widows in Bihar.

Nitish Kumar announced 125 units of electricity free of cost to all eligible households, and the government has promised to create 1 crore jobs over the next five years.

