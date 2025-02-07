Tollywood Film Personalities Congratulate Nandamuri Balakrishna for Padma Bhushan Award

On the occasion of Nandamuri Balakrishna being conferred with the Padma Bhushan award, the major stakeholders of the Telugu film industry met the senior actor-politician at his residence to congratulate him on this occassion. Balakrishna is a renowned actor, Hindupur MLA and Chairman of Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital, who has rendered distinguished services to the Telugu film industry.

Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce President P Bharat Bhushan, Secretary K L Damodar Prasad, Treasurer Tummala Prasanna Kumar, as well as Telugu Film Producers Council President K L Damodar Prasad, Secretary Tummala Prasanna Kumar, Movie Artist Association Vice President Madala Ravi, Telangana State Film Chamber of Commerce Secretary K Anupam Reddy, Telugu Film Industry Employees Federation President Vallabhaneni Anil Kumar, Secretary K Ammiraju, Treasurer V Suresh, Telugu Cine Writers Association Secretary Umarji Anuradha, Telugu Cine Production Executives Union President K Ammiraju, Chitrapuri Hills President & Telugu Cine, TV Junior Artists Union Secretary Vallabhaneni Anil Kumar, Telugu Cine and TV Outdoor Unit Technicians Union Secretary V Suresh, Telugu Cine Stunt Directors & Stunt Artists Union Treasurer Ramesh Raja, along with 10 associations and unions from the entire industry came together to honor Nandamuri Balakrishna.

They felicitated him with shawls and conveyed their best wishes. They all said the Telugu film industry will soon make grand arrangements to honor Nandamuri Balakrishna.

They said on the occasion, “It is a matter of great pride that Nandamuri Balakrishna garu has received this award not only as an actor but also in recognition of his services to the film industry and service programs.”

Padma Bhushan Nandamuri Balakrishna thanked all of them, saying, “This award is an honor not only for me and my family but for the Telugu film industry. It added more responsibility."