Thandel will definitely create magic with its emotional love story - Naga Chaitanya

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s highly anticipated movie Thandel is set to release worldwide on February 7, 2025. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti and presented by mega producer Allu Aravind, the film is produced by Bunny Vasu under the highly reputed Geetha Arts banner. Promotional content for the film has already generated immense buzz. Naga Chaitanya shared exciting details about the movie during a press interaction. Here are the excerpts:

There are a lot of expectations among the audience for the movie Thandel. What kind of excitement do you have?

We’ve already seen the movie, and I am extremely confident about its success. It’s the biggest production and the most anticipated film of my career. The second half received unanimous praise from everyone who watched it. The movie gave me an emotional high as well. The last thirty minutes were very satisfying. I’m 100% sure the climax will provide everyone with a great emotional high.

How did the story of Thandel come about?

I first heard this story during the shoot of Dhootha. I learned that Vasu garu had put it on hold at Geetha Arts. I asked him to develop it and tell me if it was in good shape. When I first heard it, it felt more like a documentary. We had to work on it to adapt it to cinematic language. After working on it, it turned out amazing.

How did it feel to visit Srikakulam and meet the people there?

This story was initially presented to me as an idea. To adapt to the character, I needed to understand their lifestyle. To do that, we went directly to meet them. After completing all the necessary research, I was convinced I could play this role, and that’s how the journey began.

Bunny Vasu mentioned that you put your heart and soul into this film. Do you think this film will take your acting to the next level?

Every actor strives to improve with each film. However, since this story is based on a real-life character, I was even more motivated. This film gave me the chance to take the next step as an actor. I worked on the script and my transformation for almost eight months. I even took tuition to learn the Srikakulam dialect, which I found really challenging.

Why did you choose the role of Raju?

I’ve always wanted to do films based on real-life stories. Moreover, this story is about our Telugu people, and it inspired me a lot. I enjoy doing rooted stories.

How was it working with director Chandoo Mondeti?

This is my third film with Chandoo. I enjoy working with him. He always strives to present me in a new way. He is completely focused on my character. He worked extremely hard to make this film commercially successful.

How much scope does the love story have in Thandel?

Thandel is a full-fledged love story. There are many layers woven into it, with the love story being the foundation.

What does the title Thandel mean?

The story is about people from Srikakulam who travel to Gujarat, lease boats for fishing, make money, and then return. Thandel means "leader" in Gujarati. We shot most of the film in the sea, and filming in real locations was a big advantage for my performance. The jail sequences will be especially emotional.

You’re working with Geetha Arts again. Will 100% Love magic be repeated?

Yes, I believe this will be a path-breaking film for me as an actor. I’ve always wanted to work again with Geetha Arts. They ensure a great release and take great care of the actor. They always aim to deliver a quality film. Working on this story with Geetha Arts feels like a double bonanza for me.

What do you say about Sai Pallavi’s performance in the movie?

Pallavi is a fantastic actor. I love acting alongside her. She brings great positive energy and deeply understands her character. When you have a co-artist like that, your performance also improves.

What about Devi Sri Prasad’s music?

The song Bujji Thalli, composed by Devi Sri Prasad, grounded the film and took it to the grassroots level. All the songs have become super hits. It’s always a pleasure to work with Devi. Every film I’ve done with him has become a musical hit.

How was it to combine a survival drama with a love story?

It was very challenging. While there is a love story, the film also includes mass elements. It felt inspiring. Every honest love story has its share of pain, and we’ve portrayed that pain beautifully in this film. The emotional high this story provides is very fresh and new. This movie has given me a lot of satisfaction as an actor.

What was Aamir Khan’s reaction?

Aamir liked the trailer a lot. Even though his son’s film was releasing on February 7th, he appreciated the trailer and attended the event. Karthi also enjoyed the content.

Tell us about the visuals captured by Shamdat?

Shamdat gave beautiful visuals. I had wanted to work with him after watching Virupaksha, and fortunately, it worked out. I hope to work with the same team for my next film as well.

Tell us about the Namo Namah Shivaya song?

You really have to work hard to dance alongside Sai Pallavi (laughs), but we enjoyed it a lot. The theme of the song is rooted in the love story of Shiva and Parvati, and our characters were also inspired by them. That’s why we incorporated the song with such a romantic theme.

When you work on real-life stories, there’s a greater chance of awards. What are your expectations for this film?

I haven’t thought about awards yet. But Aravind garu mentioned that he would send the film for National Awards after its release. I haven’t focused on that much. Entertaining the audience is the most important thing for me. I have a great bond with Aravind garu. He, Vasu, and I have been working together since the beginning of my career.

What kind of memories did Thandel give you?

It was very emotional when I met the real-life fishermen. I spent a lot of time with them and saw their honesty. I realized that with honesty, you can achieve anything.

A lot of incidents occurred during the shoot. Once, our boat capsized, and when we went to Kerala, the coast guard arrested all the cameramen and took them away. There are many stories to share, but I’ll save them for another time.

How Raju’s character is going to be?

Raju is a fighter. His journey through pain, fighting for his family, and the way he overcame all hurdles is highly inspiring. His love gives him the strength to endure and conquer everything.