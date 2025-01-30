Thandel Hindi Trailer: Superstar Aamir Khan to Launch Hindi Version Trailer of Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi

The buzz around Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming film Thandel co-starring Sai Pallavi is reaching new heights as the project gears up for its multi-language release on February 7th. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, who previously delivered the Pan-India hit Karthikeya 2, Thandel promises to be a memorable love story laced with love and patriotic elements, appealing to audiences across the country.

The recently released trailer has already set the stage ablaze, receiving an awe-inspiring response. Adding to the excitement, the Tamil version of the trailer is set to be unveiled today by none other than Kollywood superstar Karthi, further amplifying the film’s reach in the southern market.

The Hindi trailer launch is scheduled for tomorrow in Mumbai. Bollywood’s perfectionist, Aamir Khan, who will launch the trailer will also grace the event as the chief guest. Aamir’s presence at the trailer launch is a significant boost for the film’s Hindi release.

Thandel is produced by Bunny Vasu under the prestigious Geetha Arts banner and presented by Allu Aravind.