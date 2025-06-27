Telugu Heroine Shocks Producer With Her Demands

There has been a renewed buzz in the film world recently that has again brought discussions of celebrity demands—especially those of actresses who have been around for decades—to the forefront. The topic again came into prominence after a leading lady's travel requirements for a shoot in Hyderabad. Born in North India, this actress became a gigantic superstar in the South with a string of blockbuster movies and co-starrings with top stars. Her South Indian work, though, has bogged down in recent years.

The actress has been known to demand that five-member team accompany her on set, which includes a manager, makeup artist, hairstylist, costume designer, and spot assistant. The producer pays for all travel costs, including their air tickets. For herself, she allegedly requires three seats in the front row or emergency exit—providing utmost comfort for her crew. The list doesn't end there.

More are the requirements, such as priority boarding, in-flight meals, additional luggage space, Fast Track airport services, porterage, and Meet & Greet services at departure and arrival airports—Mumbai and Hyderabad.

The entire expense of this sophisticated travel arrangement lies on the producer, both for onward and return trips. Sources claim she even dictates flight timing and selection.

Though such actors are entitled to make certain demands, insiders believe there is a thin line between professionalism and exorbitance. Unrestrained demands of this nature not only drive up production costs but also deter filmmakers from casting such artists.

The actress has not provided a big Telugu success in more than five years, and most believe that goodwill is as important as stardom in the industry. With trends shifting and fresh talent taking over, too much demand could jeopardize her own opportunities that she still holds strong.