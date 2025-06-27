Hyderabad Horror: Six-Year-Old Child Crushed by Tipper Truck, CCTV Video Goes Viral

A regular morning turned tragic for a woman in Hyderabad on Friday, as she lost her six-year-old son in a freak accident.

The mother and son were reportedly on their way to Geetanjali School in Bowrampet on a scooter when a tipper truck collided with them. The boy was run over by the truck and died on the spot.

The horrific accident, captured on CCTV, has since gone viral on social media.

According to reports, the woman lost control of the scooter after the truck struck them. The child fell and was crushed under the wheels of the vehicle.

The mother can be seen crying inconsolably in the video. Onlookers rushed to her aid and tried to console her. Dundigal police have registered a case against the truck driver, and an investigation is underway. The incident also caused a major traffic jam in the area.

The accident occurred around 8 a.m. in Dundigal, Hyderabad. The child has been identified as Abhimanshu Reddy, a Class 1 student at Geetanjali School.

It is reported that the family hails from Nizamabad.

Earlier this week, another freak accident claimed the life of a woman after a goods vehicle rammed into her.

The woman, identified as Kritika, had gone to a temple with her son, husband, and in-laws. On their way back, their car broke down in the middle of the road in Kukatpally, Hyderabad. As she stepped out of the vehicle, the driver of a Bolero goods carrier—who had reportedly fallen asleep at the wheel—rammed into her. She was flung 20 feet away and died on the spot.