Teja Sajja Interview About Mirai: It is a Clean Family Film with Action, Adventure, Fantasy, and Emotion

Superhero Teja Sajja is all set to return with the highly anticipated pan-India visual spectacle Mirai, directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni. The film features Rocking Star Manchu Manoj in a powerful role, with Ritika Nayak as the female lead. Produced on a grand scale by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, Mirai has already generated massive buzz through its glimpses, teaser, and trailer. The film is slated for a grand release on September 12, 2025.

Ahead of the release, Teja Sajja spoke to the media about his journey and the film. Excerpts from the exclusive interview with Sakshi Post:

Q: How has life changed for you after the massive success of HanuMan?

Teja Sajja: Honestly, not much has changed. The effort I put into films remains the same. Just like before, I still want to attempt new kinds of cinema. In fact, I put in even more effort for Mirai than I did for HanuMan.

Q: Did you feel any pressure working on Mirai after HanuMan’s success?

Teja Sajja: Not at all. The real pressure was during HanuMan. I don’t carry the burden of success with me. For me, every film is unique. I only ensure I give 100% to the project I am working on. There’s no extra pressure from HanuMan, except the drive to keep doing better work.

Q: Did you make any changes to Mirai after seeing HanuMan’s result?

Teja Sajja: No, we stuck to our original vision. We never thought of changing the script just to make it “pan-India.” My core audience is Telugu viewers. This film was made for them. If it connects with audiences in other languages, that’s an added joy.

Q: Tell us about your character in Mirai.

Teja Sajja: I play a regular young man who discovers his destiny, his bond with ancient warriors, and how far he can go to stop a great danger. He also embarks on a journey to fulfill his mother’s dream and find answers hidden in epics.

Q: What was the most challenging action sequence for you?

Teja Sajja: The film has nearly nine action blocks. Each one was a challenge in its own way. No matter how risky, my only thought was: how thrilled will the audience feel watching this on release day?

Q: How was it working with Shriya Saran and Jagapathi Babu?

Teja Sajja: I acted with them as a child artist, and now getting to share the screen again was wonderful. They are legendary actors, yet they worked with the same passion as us younger ones. Despite their busy schedules, they shot in extreme conditions — the Himalayas, Nepal, Sri Lanka, even in minus 8°C temperatures. Their dedication inspired me, and I’m truly grateful.

Q: Can you tell us about Manoj Manchu’s character?

Teja Sajja: Manoj sir plays a very powerful role. It’s a character shaped by life experiences and one that carries its own philosophy. It creates a massive danger in the story, making the audience wonder how the hero will face him. We approached him because only he could do justice to such a role. He was very excited when he heard the story.

Q: How about the music?

Teja Sajja: Music director Hari Gowra has given extraordinary music. His dedication is unmatched, and our journey will definitely continue beyond this film.

Q: How was the support from producer TG Vishwa Prasad?

Teja Sajja: He is a rare, passionate producer. Right from the beginning, he supported us in every step, gave us immense freedom, and treated us with respect. That freedom also brought more responsibility — to deliver a great film to the audience. Working with him was a joy.

Q: After the trailer launch, what was the best compliment you received?

Teja Sajja: Megastar Chiranjeevi garu shared a wonderful message, which made me very happy. Nani anna also appreciated the trailer. Many directors gave great compliments too. One of the most special moments was when Karan Johar sir watched the film and said, “Filmmakers like you should rise, I’ll give you a big platform. I’ll join the promotions wherever you want.” That kind of encouragement is unforgettable.

Q: The film has a reference to Lord Rama. How is it portrayed?

Teja Sajja: The story blends organically with our epics. It’s not forced. Though it’s a small portion, it creates a strong impact when it appears. Also, there are two big surprises in the film, which the audience will see tomorrow.

Q: Is there a chance of Mirai 2?

Teja Sajja: Definitely. If audiences embrace Mirai, it has the potential to become a franchise.

Q: What are your upcoming projects?

Teja Sajja: Once I commit to a film, I focus only on it until release. I don’t leave room to think about future projects. My priority is to earn the audience’s trust. Before asking them to come to theatres, I must feel confident myself. As of now, I’ve only committed to Zombie Reddy 2.

Q: What’s your final message for the audience about Mirai?

Teja Sajja: Mirai is a very clean family entertainer. From start to finish, it has action, adventure, fantasy, emotion, and devotion. It will appeal to all age groups, especially children. It’s designed as a grand theatrical experience at an international level. We worked hard with that vision, and I believe we’ve achieved it. I hope audiences shower the same love on Mirai as they did with HanuMan.