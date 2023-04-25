MUMBAI: Rumours of Baahubali actress Tamannaah Bhatia dating actor Vijay Varma have been doing the rounds ever since the two were caught embracing each other at a New Year's party in Goa two months ago. Now a video confirms that the Gully Boy actor and Tamanannah are seeing each other after they were spotted on a date night on Monday.

The two were seen getting into the SUV and were quite calm with the paparazzi clicking away as they were leaving the place. Tamannaah is seen dressed casually wearing two-tone trousers and white sleeveless and Vijay wore a checked shirt. They also waved to the photographers before exiting the place.

The video of Tamannaah and Vijay was shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram.

Tamannaah and Vijay have been spotted quite a few times but are yet to make public their relationship.

Not many know that Vijay Varma has roots in Telangana, and was born and brought up in Hyderabad. He went to Pune's FTII to study acting without the support of his parents and came to Mumbai to find work. He was also seen in a Telugu movie opposite Nani titled Middle-Class Abbayi (MCA) where he played a negative role, however, he never worked again down South.

He has worked in several films including Pink, Super 30, Gully Boy, Baaghi 3, Bamfaad, Ghost Stories, and was widely appreciated for his work as an abusive husband in the Netflix film Darlings with Alia Bhatt. Vijay is currently gearing up for the release of his 8-part web series, Dahaad which stars Sonakshi Sinha along with Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah. It is directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi and will release on Amazon Prime on May 12.

While Tamannaah will make her Malayalam debut in director Arun Gopy’s movie - Bandra, where she will star opposite hero Dileep. She will also be seen alongside superstar Rajinikanth in the film Jailer which is slated for an Aug 10 release.

