SSMB29 Pic Leaked from Kenya Sets: Mahesh and Rajamouli Fans Worried Over Leaks

Despite director S.S. Rajamouli’s stringent security measures, another leak from the sets of his ambitious project with Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled SSMB29, has surfaced online.

A working still from the ongoing Kenya schedule is now making rounds on social media, showing Mahesh Babu in a rugged new avatar. The actor can be seen sporting an olive-green full-sleeved t-shirt paired with jeans, reportedly during the filming of an action sequence set against the backdrop of a scenic African meadow.

This isn’t the first time the film has faced such a setback. Earlier this year, during the Odisha schedule in Koraput, several stills and videos featuring both Mahesh and antagonist Prithviraj Sukumaran were leaked, forcing Rajamouli to tighten on-set security.

Industry insiders believe these recurring leaks could dilute the impact of the film’s promotions. With a massive budget of nearly ₹1,200 crore and plans for a globe-trotting narrative, the makers are keen on keeping every detail under wraps.

Fans and trade circles are urging the team to act swiftly and ensure no further content slips out, as premature reveals could spark misleading fan theories and diminish the excitement around the project.

SSMB29, touted as a grand international jungle adventure, is one of the most awaited films in Indian cinema, and expectations are sky-high on Rajamouli to deliver yet another global spectacle.