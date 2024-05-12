Sreeleela's Loss is Trisha's Gain in Vijay's 'GOAT'

Trisha Krishnan has reportedly replaced Sreeleela in a special dance number for Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film 'GOAT'. The makers had initially approached Sreeleela, but she declined the offer. This paved the way for Trisha to reunite with Vijay on screen after their recent collaboration in 'Leo'.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, 'GOAT' features an ensemble cast. It includes stars like Prabhudeva, Prashanth, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Sneha in lead roles. The film's first single, 'Whistle Podu', released last month, went viral, adding to the project's anticipation.

After completing a crucial shooting schedule, Vijay and the team recently returned from the United States. The news of Trisha's inclusion has further heightened the excitement among fans eagerly awaiting the release of the second song in June, as revealed by Venkat Prabhu.

Trisha and Vijay have shared screen space in several films, and their on-screen chemistry has always been a highlight. Their pairing in 'GOAT', even if for a special song, promises to be a treat for their fans.

While the details of Trisha's dance number are under wraps, the anticipation surrounding the film continues to build. Fans are curious to see if the makers will surprise them with the release of Trisha's song or keep it as a special treat for later.