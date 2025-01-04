Sreeleela to Romance Kartik Aaryan in Romantic Comedy Tu Meri Main Tera

Kartik Aaryan has officially announced his next romantic comedy, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, set for release in 2026. While the lead actress hasn’t been confirmed yet, reports suggest that Sreeleela, known for her role in Pushpa 2, could star opposite him. The actress recently gained attention for her item number in Pushpa 2, which has fueled rumors of her Bollywood debut.

According to a report, Sreeleela’s screen presence is being praised, and her pairing with Kartik would bring a fresh and exciting energy to the film. Talks are ongoing, and if everything goes as planned, an official announcement should come soon.

Kartik Aaryan recently shared a quirky promo video on Instagram to promote the film. In the video, Karan Johar, the film’s producer, expresses his excitement, mentioning how eagerly he’s waiting for the “shubh mahurat” (auspicious moment). Kartik jokingly replied, teasing Johar about how he won’t be getting an easy "muh dikhayi" (first appearance) anytime soon.

This movie marks an important reunion between Kartik and Karan Johar after a public fallout in 2021. The two had a falling out when Kartik was dropped from Dostana 2, which led to rumors about Kartik’s unprofessional behavior. However, the two have since patched things up and are excited to collaborate on this new project.

Filming for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is set to begin in mid-2025, with a planned release in 2026. The pairing of Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela has fans buzzing, and this romantic comedy is already shaping up to be a much-awaited release.