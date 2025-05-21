Sreeleela on Being the Next Big Thing in Bollywood: Fuel and Pressure Aside, It’s a Responsibility

Sreeleela, the 22-year-old rising star, is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about names in Indian cinema as excitement builds around her Bollywood debut. Known for her beauty, charm, and confident screen presence, she already has a strong fan base across the country. In a recent interview with Elle, Sreeleela opened up about being called the “next big thing,” her love for acting, and her journey from medicine to movies.

When asked about the “next big thing” label, Sreeleela replied, “It’s a very kind thought, and I have immense gratitude for people’s faith in me. Fuel and pressure aside, it’s a responsibility — and I want to give it the best of my ability.” She added, “People rooting for me are my God-given family, and I will never take that for granted. There’s a love story between my audience and me. Defining it would be confining it.”

Sreeleela is set to make her Bollywood debut alongside Kartik Aaryan. Though she didn’t share much about the project, she teased, “It will be a beautifully-packed present for the audience and presents are best received as surprises.”

Apart from her acting career, Sreeleela is also a trained doctor. “Doctor was the first spelling I knew,” she said, reflecting on her early childhood dreams. She shared how her mother’s colleagues used to say she would end up in films: “Everyone who met me, especially my mom’s colleagues, used to say, ‘She’s going to get into acting for sure.’ My mom would be like, ‘Shhh! Don’t say it in front of her!’”

Speaking about balancing her two passions, she said, “Being a doctor is like being a parent. And acting, I fell in love with it. It’s the best of both worlds.”

Sreeleela began her acting journey with the Kannada film Kiss in 2019, directed by AP Arjun. Her strong debut led to roles in Telugu cinema, where her dance skills and expressive performances won hearts. With her Bollywood debut around the corner, fans are excited to see what’s next.