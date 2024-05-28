Sooseki Song Still in Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Look Romantic!

The movie makers of "Pushpa" will release another song from the Allu Arjun starrer "Pushpa 2: The Rule" tomorrow, following their announcement. The couple's song titled "Sooseki," ("Angaaron" in Hindi) which features "Pushpa Raj" and "Srivalli" in a romantic musical, is exciting fans.

By sharing a teaser poster on social media, the movie makers announced the new song with the caption, "Pushpa Raj, Srivalli—INDIA KA FAVOURITE JODI is coming to mesmerize us all." They are seizing every opportunity to promote this much-awaited pan-Indian film.

"Pushpa Pushpa," the first song from "Pushpa 2: The Rule," generated a wave of excitement and became an influence for many, with fans recreating Allu Arjun's hookstep from the song.

"Pushpa 2: The Rule," the sequel to one of Indian cinema's biggest hits, has global recognition and influence and promises to be even more impactful. This action drama stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles, aiming to dazzle audiences on the big screens. It is expected to bring in substantial box office collections upon its release on August 15, 2024.