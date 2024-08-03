Social Media Trolls Leave Janhvi Kapoor Shocked and Scared

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor admitted that she wasn’t aware of social media trolling until her sister Khushi informed her about it. Janhvi is currently busy with the promotions for her Hindi movie Ulajh.

In an interview, she said, “I am scared of social media trolling. I don’t stay very active on social media. My sister Khushi told me that many people are trolling me on Reddit. I didn’t know how to react to the trolls, so I started ignoring them.”

Ulajh, written by Sudhanshu Saria and Parveez Shaikh with dialogue by Atika Chauhan and presented by Junglee Pictures, was released on August 2nd, 2024.

The actress will be seen in Devara on September 27th, 2024. The film stars Jr NTR as her co-star.