Social Media Influencer Chinnu Pappu aka Reshma Found Dead in Kerala, Suicide Suspected

A 24-year-old social media influencer, popularly known online as “Chinnu Pappu,” was found hanging at her rented house in a tragic incident near the Kerala–Karnataka border.

Reshma, who had gained a strong following on Instagram for her dance videos, skits, rural lifestyle clips and cooking posts, was living in a rented home in Uliyathadka. On Tuesday afternoon, local residents found her hanging inside the house. They immediately brought her down and rushed her to a nearby hospital, but she reportedly died on the way.

Personal Life and Family

Reshma had married a man named Prajulla after a love relationship. The couple has a four-year-old son. However, due to serious family disputes, she had taken a divorce from her husband about a month ago and had been living alone since then. Her son is currently staying with her parents in Kasaragod.

It is learnt that a man believed to be her close friend used to visit her house occasionally. Police have seized her mobile phone and are examining it as part of the investigation.

Reshma’s parents, Gangadharan and Shailaja, reside in Kasaragod. She also has two brothers. Her father works as a jeep driver.

Social Media Popularity

Reshma had over two lakh followers on Instagram. She was widely appreciated for her energetic dance performances, entertaining skits, and simple village-life content. Her posts on traditional cooking and rural living had earned her a loyal fan base.

Following the news of her death, social media platforms were flooded with condolence messages and expressions of shock. Many of her followers shared emotional tributes, remembering her cheerful presence online.

Investigation Underway

Police suspect that ongoing family disputes may have led to the extreme step, though the exact reason behind her death is yet to be confirmed. Further investigation is in progress.

The sudden demise of the young influencer has left her family, friends, and followers in deep grief.