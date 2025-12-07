Smriti Mandhana–Palash Muchhal Wedding Cancelled: Cricketer Issues Official Statement, Seeks Privacy

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana has officially announced that her wedding with music composer Palash Muchhal has been called off. After weeks of rumours and speculation, Smriti shared a statement on Instagram requesting privacy for both families.

Smriti, who is the vice-captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, said she felt the need to speak publicly because there had been too much talk about her personal life. In her message, she wrote, “I am a very private person… but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off.” She also asked fans and the media to stop discussing the matter and allow both families the space to move on.

She added that her life has always been guided by a bigger purpose — representing India in cricket. “I hope to continue to play and win trophies for India for as long as possible and that is where my focus will forever be,” she wrote, thanking everyone for their support.

The news comes after the couple’s pre-wedding celebrations had already begun. Photos and videos from their proposal and Haldi ceremony were widely shared online, giving the impression that everything was going smoothly.

However, the situation changed suddenly on the wedding day when Smriti’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, fell seriously ill. He was rushed to a hospital in Sangli after showing symptoms of a heart attack.

A day later, Palash Muchhal was also hospitalised in Sangli and later shifted to Mumbai for further treatment. These back-to-back medical emergencies raised concerns and led to the wedding being postponed, and now officially cancelled.

Smriti ended her statement by saying it is time to move forward, and requested everyone to respect the privacy of both families during this difficult moment.