Palash Muchhal's Team To Take Legal Action Against False Rumours, Confirms Wedding With Smriti Mandhana Is Cancelled

Music composer Palash Muchhal has publicly confirmed that his wedding with Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana has been called off. In a detailed statement shared on Instagram Stories, Palash addressed the ongoing rumours and said it was time for him to “move on.”

Palash and Smriti were scheduled to get married on November 24 in Sangli, Smriti’s hometown. Pre-wedding celebrations had already started, and several members of the Indian women’s cricket team attended the functions. But on the morning of the wedding, Smriti’s manager announced that the ceremony had been postponed indefinitely after Smriti’s father was rushed to the hospital with a serious health condition. Later that same day, Palash and his family returned to Mumbai, where he too was reportedly hospitalised.

Responding to heavy speculation online, Palash clarified that the relationship has ended. He wrote, “I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship.”

He also strongly denied rumours that the wedding was cancelled because he had cheated during the pre-wedding events. Calling the rumours “baseless,” Palash said, “It’s been very difficult to see people react so casually to unverified gossip about something that has been sacred to me. This is the most difficult phase of my life, and I will face it with dignity.”

Palash urged people to think before spreading misinformation. “I truly hope we learn to pause before judging someone. Words can cause deep harm, even when we don’t realise it,” he added.

The composer also warned that he would be taking legal action against those spreading defamatory content. “My team will take strict legal action against people circulating false allegations,” he said, thanking everyone who supported him during this difficult period.

Smriti Mandhana had earlier issued her own statement confirming the cancellation and requesting privacy for both families, saying her focus would remain on her cricketing career.