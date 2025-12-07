School Holiday on Dec 8 Or Not? Chennai, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Other Regions Schools Closure Status Here

As weather disturbances caused by Cyclone Ditwah continue to affect parts of South India, parents and students are seeking clarity on whether schools will remain closed on Monday, December 8, 2025. Several districts in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala have witnessed intermittent holidays over the past week due to heavy rain, waterlogging and storm-related disruptions.

However, as of Sunday evening, no statewide closure has been announced for December 8 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, or Kerala. Officials indicated that schools are expected to function normally, unless individual district authorities issue last-minute advisories based on local weather conditions.

In the last few days, Chennai, Tiruvallur and nearby districts had ordered temporary closures following intense rainfall triggered by Cyclone Ditwah. The cyclone caused widespread waterlogging and infrastructure damage across several coastal pockets, prompting precautionary measures earlier in the week.

Meanwhile, Kerala is also witnessing disruptions — not due to the weather, but due to local body elections. The Kerala government has officially declared public holidays on December 9 and December 11, applicable to all educational institutions, government offices and commercial establishments. These holidays are intended to facilitate polling and election-related arrangements across the state. No holiday, however, has been announced for December 8.

In Maharashtra, regular school schedules may also be impacted due to an ongoing statewide strike by teachers’ unions, although no blanket holiday has been declared so far.

Authorities have advised parents and students to keep a close watch on district-level announcements, as the weather system associated with Cyclone Ditwah remains unpredictable. Individual schools may issue last-minute notifications based on local safety assessments.